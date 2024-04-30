Analysts Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) PT at $89.17

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $82.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $89.64.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

