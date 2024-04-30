Analysts Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) PT at $89.17

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.17.
A number of analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $82.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $89.64.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 3.65%.
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
