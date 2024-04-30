Analysts Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $65.73

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 19.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $734,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 47.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.