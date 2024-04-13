Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 104,783 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 104,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 47,157 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.02 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

