Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, CIBC set a C$12.00 price target on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$10.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.35. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.33 and a 12 month high of C$11.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -262.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

