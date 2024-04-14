Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Down 14.5% in March

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 131,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on Airgain
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 256.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Airgain Price Performance
Shares of AIRG opened at $5.31 on Friday. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.85.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
