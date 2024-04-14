Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 100,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 71,057 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.61.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $157.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

