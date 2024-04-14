Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Shares of BGI stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGI. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Birks Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Featured Stories

