Jefferies Financial Group Increases CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $95.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSGP. Citigroup upped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $90.34 on Friday. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.20, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,518,000 after purchasing an additional 286,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 761,383 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,019,000 after purchasing an additional 91,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,146,000 after purchasing an additional 596,595 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

