Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $13.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE DNB opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -85.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 685.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.