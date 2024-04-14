MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. 91,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,363,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

MariaDB Stock Up 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRDB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MariaDB by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MariaDB by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 45,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MariaDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MariaDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MariaDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds.

