MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. 91,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,363,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.
MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter.
MariaDB Company Profile
MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds.
