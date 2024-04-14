CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.10. 14,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 14,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CompX International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

CompX International Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $407.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.81.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

CompX International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompX International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of CompX International worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Articles

