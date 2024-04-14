Prio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.99 and last traded at C$9.99. 2,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.98.
Prio Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.39.
Prio Company Profile
Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.
