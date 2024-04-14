Prio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.99 and last traded at C$9.99. 2,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.98.

Prio Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.39.

Prio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.