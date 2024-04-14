Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,864,000 after purchasing an additional 81,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $234.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.74. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

