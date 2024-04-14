NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of SAIA opened at $577.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $572.64 and a 200-day moving average of $470.65. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.69 and a 52 week high of $628.34.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.16.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total value of $935,851.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

