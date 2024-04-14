Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,280 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after buying an additional 3,756,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,072,000 after buying an additional 2,052,967 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,225,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 452.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after buying an additional 814,121 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,007,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $56.65 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1998 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

