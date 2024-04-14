Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. Newmont’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

