Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,852 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retireful LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 30,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,562,176 shares of company stock valued at $969,065,630 over the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

