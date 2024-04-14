Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,949 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $163.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,966,476. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

