Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $147.78 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.63 and a 200 day moving average of $132.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.