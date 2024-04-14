Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,380,000 after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,767,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $289.68 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $320.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.30.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.64.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

