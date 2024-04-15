29,000 Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 139,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.