DoubleVerify (DV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect DoubleVerify to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. DoubleVerify has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. On average, analysts expect DoubleVerify to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,531 shares of company stock worth $3,043,004 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.