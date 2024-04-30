Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Genius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GNS opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Genius Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

About Genius Group

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

