Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Up 10.3% in April

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,800 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 886,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth about $954,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth about $4,691,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 121,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,750,000 after buying an additional 396,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,991,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. Analysts predict that Atlanta Braves will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.