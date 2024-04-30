Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Update

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 7,440,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 522,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DH opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $842.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 599.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

