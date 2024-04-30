Kinross Gold (K) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE K opened at C$9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.69. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 18,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total value of C$130,860.00. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00. Insiders have sold 143,621 shares of company stock worth $893,873 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.70.

View Our Latest Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.