ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Update

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the March 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,508.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,260,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,434 shares of company stock worth $4,375,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 399,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,429,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,857,000 after buying an additional 201,298 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,702,000 after buying an additional 1,229,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Trading Down 4.8 %

ACMR opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.39.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Benchmark increased their price target on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

