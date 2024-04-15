Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

BDN stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BDN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,650,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,167,000 after purchasing an additional 196,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,066,000 after acquiring an additional 597,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after buying an additional 442,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,140,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,044,000 after acquiring an additional 434,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,599,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

