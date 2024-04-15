Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $31.55 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $546.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,914,000 after buying an additional 217,838 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chuy’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

