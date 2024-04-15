DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,619,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $39,321,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $10,172,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.6 %

FI stock opened at $151.20 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

