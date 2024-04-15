DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of DuPont de Nemours worth $16,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $38,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 3.2 %

DD stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

