Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $99.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.89.

A number of research firms have commented on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 55.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $86.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. Popular has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

