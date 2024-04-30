Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives $22.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRA. FMR LLC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $79,360,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,870,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,692,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,398,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $9.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

