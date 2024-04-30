Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$84.42 Average PT from Analysts

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$84.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEI.UN. Laurentian lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$71.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$75.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$57.14 and a 1-year high of C$80.10.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

