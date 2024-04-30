Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives C$1.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.22.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cormark raised shares of Slate Office REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
