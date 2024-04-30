Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $161.47 and last traded at $161.47, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average is $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.16.

About Moog

Moog ( NYSE:MOG.B Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $930.30 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.81%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

