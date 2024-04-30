Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives $52.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

BOH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

BOH stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $225,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 26.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.5% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

