Buckle (NYSE:BKE) vs. FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) and FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Buckle and FBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buckle $1.26 billion 1.51 $219.92 million $4.41 8.53 FBC N/A N/A N/A -0.20 0.00

Buckle has higher revenue and earnings than FBC. FBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Buckle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buckle 17.44% 50.88% 24.98% FBC N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Buckle and FBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.9% of Buckle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of FBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Buckle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.4% of FBC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Buckle and FBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Buckle 1 0 0 0 1.00 FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Buckle currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.57%. Given Buckle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Buckle is more favorable than FBC.

Summary

Buckle beats FBC on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B. Holt, Modish Rebel, Maven Co-op, and Veece. The company provides services, such as hemming, gift-packaging, layaways, guest loyalty program, the Buckle private label credit card, and personalized stylist services, as well as special order system that allows stores to obtain requested merchandise from other company stores or its online order fulfillment center. The Buckle, Inc. also sells its products through its website, buckle.com. The company was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in April 1991.The Buckle, Inc. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska.

About FBC

FBC Holding, Inc. markets and sells streetwear clothing, headwear, and accessories for high school students in the United States. It offers shirts, jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, hats, and beanies under the FormRunner Apparel brand name. The company sells its product through 2 retail locations located in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as through the online store FormRunnerApparel.com. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

