Analysts Set QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Target Price at GBX 443.40

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 443.40 ($5.57).

QQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.53) to GBX 445 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 2.7 %

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 351.80 ($4.42) on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 382.40 ($4.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 359.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 339.99. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,903.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.