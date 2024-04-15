PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

PMVP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $1.79 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.65.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

