SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209,197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPP opened at $6.12 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

