Short Interest in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Increases By 37.0%

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLSIW. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

TriSalus Life Sciences stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, an immunotherapy company that develops and commercializes immunotherapies for the treatment of liver and pancreatic tumors. The company offers the TriNav Infusion System for hepatic arterial infusion of liver tumors; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System for pancreatic tumors.

