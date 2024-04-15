SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SoftBank Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $26.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.04.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that SoftBank Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

