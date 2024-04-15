Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,218,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.45% of Teradyne worth $240,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $105.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.