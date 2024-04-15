Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Zebra Technologies worth $18,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $289.68 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $320.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

