CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.13% of CF Industries worth $19,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after buying an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,602,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $78.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

