Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Lessened by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CPB. Evercore ISI began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

