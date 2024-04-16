Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $101.63 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $105.67. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

