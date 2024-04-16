NextEra Energy (NEE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 304.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

