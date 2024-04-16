Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EWJ stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

